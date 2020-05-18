RICKY WARWICK To Stream Live ALMIGHTY Acoustic Performance Via StageIt

"Thank you for making my first Online Stageit show (held May 9th) such a success," says Ricky Warwick, who currently fronts Black Star Riders.

"Please join me for my second show on Saturday June 6th at 8pm BST 🇬🇧 / 12pm PT 🇺🇸. This will be an Almighty songs only set. I’m looking forward to revisiting these tunes that have meant so much to me over the years and hopefully to you too. Almighty song suggestions are welcome."

"Tickets are $5 (Roughly £4). Click on this link for ticket and show info. The last show was a sellout so get in quick. Top five supporters will each receive Almighty merchandise goodies. Thank you all for your continued support."

Formed in 1988 in Glasgow, Scotland, The Almighty has released seven studio albums and one live album.