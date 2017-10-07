RIG TIME! Release “Blister” Video; Tour Dates Announced

Wisconsin bruisers Rig Time! have released the official video for "Blister," a track from forthcoming sophomore album War, out October 20th via Innerstrength Records. Video credit goes to Jymi Calkins of Circadian Media. Pre-order the new album here.

Rig Time! will embark on a short U.S. tour with The Othello Syndrome next week. Confirmed dates are as follows:

Dates:

October

9 - Cedar Rapids, IA - The Hive

10 - Fayetteville, AR - Backspace

11 - Joplin, MO - Cesspool Castle

12 - Wichita, KS - The Donut Whole

13 - Raytown, MO - Bubba Spins Flop House

14 - Musc-ine, IA - River City Throwdown - Pearl City St-ion

Featuring a sound that is the audio equivalent of a tank column entering a besieged city, the crunch and clangour of War is a game-changer. Forged in the fires of hardcore, sludge, and powerviolence, War epitomizes Rig Time!’s scorched-earth tactics and demonstrates the natural chemistry of husband/wife team Bryan W. and Rebecca Fleming (vocals/drums and guitar, respectively), and Mark Trueman (bass/vocals).

War was recorded/mixed by Pete Grossman at Bricktop Recording in Chicago, IL. The album was mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege in Portland, OR.

Tracklisting:

“War”

“Garbage”

“Succumb”

“Three Fools”

“Deserve”

“Restricted”

“Blister”

“Discomposure”

“Cleanse”

“Vengeance”

“Blister” video:

“Vengeance”: