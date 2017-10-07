RIG TIME! Release “Blister” Video; Tour Dates Announced
October 7, 2017, 10 minutes ago
Wisconsin bruisers Rig Time! have released the official video for "Blister," a track from forthcoming sophomore album War, out October 20th via Innerstrength Records. Video credit goes to Jymi Calkins of Circadian Media. Pre-order the new album here.
Rig Time! will embark on a short U.S. tour with The Othello Syndrome next week. Confirmed dates are as follows:
Dates:
October
9 - Cedar Rapids, IA - The Hive
10 - Fayetteville, AR - Backspace
11 - Joplin, MO - Cesspool Castle
12 - Wichita, KS - The Donut Whole
13 - Raytown, MO - Bubba Spins Flop House
14 - Musc-ine, IA - River City Throwdown - Pearl City St-ion
Featuring a sound that is the audio equivalent of a tank column entering a besieged city, the crunch and clangour of War is a game-changer. Forged in the fires of hardcore, sludge, and powerviolence, War epitomizes Rig Time!’s scorched-earth tactics and demonstrates the natural chemistry of husband/wife team Bryan W. and Rebecca Fleming (vocals/drums and guitar, respectively), and Mark Trueman (bass/vocals).
War was recorded/mixed by Pete Grossman at Bricktop Recording in Chicago, IL. The album was mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege in Portland, OR.
Tracklisting:
“War”
“Garbage”
“Succumb”
“Three Fools”
“Deserve”
“Restricted”
“Blister”
“Discomposure”
“Cleanse”
“Vengeance”
“Blister” video:
“Vengeance”: