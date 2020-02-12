RIGHTEOUS FOOL Streaming Unreleased Track Featuring Late CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Drummer REED MULLIN On Vocals

"Low Blow", a song from Righteous Fool, featuring late Corrosion Of Conformity co-founding drummer Reed "The Mule" Mullin on drums and vocals, can be heard below. The track premiered at Rolling Stone, where you can read an interview with Mike Dean.

Mullin passed away on January 27 at 53 years of age. The news of his loss continues to stun the hardcore, punk, and metal communities, all of which Mullin inadvertently influenced not only by the lasting impression of his drum prowess but with a universally captivating personality that seemed to warm the souls of all those he crossed paths with.

Righteous Fool was a trio featuring Mullin alongside Corrosion Of Conformity bassist Mike Dean, and guitarist Jason Browning, who all shared vocal contributions. The band released one two-song seven-inch in 2010. The track "Low Blow" was recorded in 2011 at Studio 606 in the San Fernando Valley with the intention to be included on a debut full-length that never came to fruition. The stream serves as a tribute to Mullin on what would have been his 54th birthday (February 12).

"Reed was talking to Jason a few weeks before he passed away and mentioned a song called 'Low Blow' that he regretted not releasing," relays Dean, "It was the standout for sure and really showed his potential as a singer."

(Photo - Randy Ada)