RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA Announce US Tour Dates Supporting THROUGH FIRE
October 13, 2017, an hour ago
Righteous Vendetta have announced that they will be teaming up with the band Through Fire on the group's upcoming Breakout Tour. Rounding out the lineup on these late fall dates will be Dangerkids and American Sin, and tickets for the tour are on sale now. Righteous Vendetta have been on the road for much of the back-end of 2017, as they continue to support their new record, Cursed.
Speaking about the band's upcoming shows, RV frontman Ryan Hayes comments, "We couldn't be more excited to hit the road with some of our best friends in music. From the very beginning we connected with Through Fire and we're honored to share the stage with them once again."
Tour dates:
November
28 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center
29 - Racine, WI - Route 20 Outhouse
30 - Columbus, OH - The Basement
December
3 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse
4 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
5 - Covington, KY - Madison Live
8 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
9 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
12 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room
13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
14 - Madison, WI - The Annex