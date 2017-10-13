RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA Announce US Tour Dates Supporting THROUGH FIRE

Righteous Vendetta have announced that they will be teaming up with the band Through Fire on the group's upcoming Breakout Tour. Rounding out the lineup on these late fall dates will be Dangerkids and American Sin, and tickets for the tour are on sale now. Righteous Vendetta have been on the road for much of the back-end of 2017, as they continue to support their new record, Cursed.

Speaking about the band's upcoming shows, RV frontman Ryan Hayes comments, "We couldn't be more excited to hit the road with some of our best friends in music. From the very beginning we connected with Through Fire and we're honored to share the stage with them once again."

Tour dates:

November

28 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center

29 - Racine, WI - Route 20 Outhouse

30 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

December

3 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse

4 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

5 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

8 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

9 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

12 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room

13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - Madison, WI - The Annex