RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA Debut "Deathwish" Lyric Video

Wyoming-based rock/metal band, Righteous Vendetta, have released a lyric video for their new single, "Deathwish", featured on the band's self-released 2018 album, Reignite: The Fire Inside. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

"Defiance"

"This Pain"

"What You've Done"

"With Love"

"The Fire Inside"

"So Long"

"Inside My Eyes"

"Fight Back"

"Far Away"

"Back To Life"

"Losing Control"

"Deathwish"

"Bite The Bullet"

"The Way It Goes"

"Listen To Me"

"Deathwish" lyric video:

(Photo - Kassidy K Photography)