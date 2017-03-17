RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA Release Cursed Album; Full Stream Available

Righteous Vendetta’s new full-length album, Cursed, is now available via Century Media Records. A full album stream can be found below. Order the album via Indie Merch, iTunes, and the Amazon widget below.

Speaking on the creative journey behind the making of Cursed, the band states: "After two years of writing and recording we are beyond excited to finally release this album with Century Media. For anyone that follows us, they know this has been a long process. But patience has paid off, because we feel that we have crafted the best album we possibly can."

Tracklisting:

“War Is Killing Us All”

“Cursed”

“Weight Of The World”

“Daemons”

“A Way Out”

“Defiance”

“Psycho”

“Never Say Never”

“Doomed”

“Burn”

“Halfway”

“Become”

“Strangers”

Album stream: