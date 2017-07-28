RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA Release “Weight Of The World” Music Video

Righteous Vendetta have unveiled a new music video for their song "Weight Of The World". The video is for the current single off the band's new album, Cursed, which dropped back in March on Century Media.

Speaking about the concept behind both the song and the video, the members of RV comment: "'Weight Of The World' is an anthem that we feel a lot of people can relate to. No matter what your situation is, everyone has times where they do their best to keep it all together, but everything seems like it's crashing around them. We wanted to portray that tension visually, and Orie and the Enlighten Creative team really helped us achieve that. We all meshed and had the same goal to create the vibe that would allow the listener to feel that much more connected with the song."

Fans can also see Righteous Vendetta performing at Riff Fest in Clarkston, Michigan on September 29th alongside Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Halestorm, Pop Evil, Fozzy and many others! Tickets are on-sale now at this location.