RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Cursed Album
March 3, 2017, 6 minutes ago
“Cursed”, the title track of Righteous Vendetta’s upcoming full-length album is available for streaming below. Cursed is set for release March 17th via Century Media Records. Pre-order the album via Indie Merch, iTunes, and the Amazon widget below.
Speaking on the creative journey behind the making of Cursed, the band states: "After two years of writing and recording we are beyond excited to finally release this album with Century Media. For anyone that follows us, they know this has been a long process. But patience has paid off, because we feel that we have crafted the best album we possibly can."
Tracklisting:
“War Is Killing Us All”
“Cursed”
“Weight Of The World”
“Daemons”
“A Way Out”
“Defiance”
“Psycho”
“Never Say Never”
“Doomed”
“Burn”
“Halfway”
“Become”
“Strangers”
“Cursed”:
“War Is Killing Us All”:
"Weight Of The World":
Teaser: