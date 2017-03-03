RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Cursed Album

“Cursed”, the title track of Righteous Vendetta’s upcoming full-length album is available for streaming below. Cursed is set for release March 17th via Century Media Records. Pre-order the album via Indie Merch, iTunes, and the Amazon widget below.

Speaking on the creative journey behind the making of Cursed, the band states: "After two years of writing and recording we are beyond excited to finally release this album with Century Media. For anyone that follows us, they know this has been a long process. But patience has paid off, because we feel that we have crafted the best album we possibly can."

Tracklisting:

“War Is Killing Us All”

“Cursed”

“Weight Of The World”

“Daemons”

“A Way Out”

“Defiance”

“Psycho”

“Never Say Never”

“Doomed”

“Burn”

“Halfway”

“Become”

“Strangers”

“Cursed”:

“War Is Killing Us All”:

"Weight Of The World":

Teaser: