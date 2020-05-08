RIKKI ROCKETT Explains How POISON Wrote A Massive Break Up Song - "It Was Difficult To Enjoy That Spot At #1" (Video)

AXS TV are ranking the best 80s Break Up Songs. These are the songs that got us through the tough times and the heartache, but some of them empowered us to just move on.

On that list is "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" by Poison. In this special extra, Rikki Rockett explains how they created the massive hit. Find out which other songs made the list on Sunday, May 10 at 8/7c on AXS TV.