RIMFROST Release Stephen King Inspired Track “Dawnbreaker”

The second track from the yet-untitled forthcoming full-length by Swedish black/death metal band Rimfrost was inspired by the character André Linoge from Stephen King's Storm Of The Century. A lyric video is now streaming for “Dawnbreaker”.

Storm Of The Century, alternatively known as Stephen King's Storm Of The Century, is a 1999 American horror television miniseries written by Stephen King and directed by Craig R. Baxley.

Series synopsis: A very powerful blizzard hits the fictional small town of Little Tall Island. While trying to deal with the storm, tragedy strikes when one of the town's residents is brutally murdered by André Linoge, a menacing stranger who appears to know the town members' darkest secrets.

Linoge is imprisoned in the town's holding cell and uses his various abilities to affect the town, driving people to commit suicides and inflict terrifying dreams. He reveals his true form- an impossibly ancient, dying man. “Dawnbreaker” tells the tale from when Linoge reveals his true self.

Rimfrost recently signed with USA-based Ferocious Records for an autumn album release. Last month the label reissued their music video for “Bloodnight”. More details about the new album forthcoming.