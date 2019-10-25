RIMFROST Share Lyric Video Tribute To JASON VOORHEES

Swedish blackened death metal outfit Rimfrost have revealed a new lyric video. It's a love letter of sorts to a great man, Jason Voorhees - hero of the Friday The 13th series. The song “Voorhees” is taken from their fourth full-length album, Expedition: Darkness, released earlier this month via Ferocious Records.

Expedition: Darkness is heavily inspired by the horror movie genre. "With this album we wanted to think outside the typical black metal box we've been put in and infuse even more of our own influences, both regarding music and our love for horror,” says Rimfrost bassist Khratos.

About the album Rimfrost’s drummer Trollv comments: "The heavy metal spirit is more prominent as well, in our eyes the hardest, toughest kind of metal you can get, with a mix of black and death metal. We tried a couple of new things and we think it turned out fucking amazing!”

Tracklisting:

“Rising Of A Black Dawn”

“Damned Jaws”

“Sam-Hain”

“Dawnbreaker”

“Expedition: Darkness”

“Voorhees”

“Bloodnight”

“Natten”

“At The Blessing Of The Damned”

“Damned Jaws”:

“Dawnbreaker”: