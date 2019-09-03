RIMFROST Share New Track “Damned Jaws”; Detail New Album Expedition: Darkness

Rimfrost has announced their new album, Expedition: Darkness, will be released on October 18th. The album will feature additional vocals by Evocation’s Tjompe Josefsson. New track, “Damned Jaws”, is streaming below.

Expedition: Darkness is being released via Ferocious Records and is heavily inspired by the horror movie genre. "With this album we wanted to think outside the typical black metal box we've been put in and infuse even more of our own influences, both regarding music and our love for horror” says Khratos of Rimfrost.

About the album Rimfrost’s drummer Trollv comments: "The heavy metal spirit is more prominent as well, in our eyes the hardest, toughest kind of metal you can get, with a mix of black and death metal. We tried a couple of new things and we think it turned out fucking amazing!”

Tracklisting:

“Rising Of A Black Dawn”

“Damned Jaws”

“Sam-Hain”

“Dawnbreaker”

“Expedition: Darkness”

“Voorhees”

“Bloodnight”

“Natten”

“At The Blessing Of The Damned”

“Damned Jaws”: