RING OF GYGES Ink Deal With Intromental Worldwide

Intromental Worldwide has announced the signing of young, Icelandic progressive hard rock/metal band, Ring Of Gyges.

With intriguing and odd rhythmic patterns, a fresh set of eyes on the 70s version of prog rock - and an ability to transfer this to the modern age prog metal, Ring Of Gyges are combining several worlds of music in their approach towards prog perfection.

Although Ring Of Gyges are heavily inspired by the progressive rock bands of the 70s, their sound is much more metal-oriented and draws influences from progressive bands of the modern age. They strive to create epic and grandiose music with unconventional song structures and vast soundscapes, often accompanied by philosophical lyrics.

Lineup:

Helgi Jónsson - Vocals, Guitars

Gudjón Sveinsson - Vocals, Guitars

Einar Merlin Cortes - Drums, Percussion

Gísli Tór Ingólfsson - Piano, Organ, Synth, Vocals

Torsteinn Ýmir Ásgeirsson - Bass

(Photo: Ernir Eyjólfsson - Fréttablaðið)