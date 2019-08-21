RINGS OF SATURN Announce The Gidim Release Tour 2019
Alien themed tech-death masters, Rings Of Saturn, have announced that they are hitting the road on the Gidim Release Tour 2019. The 32-date trek will kick off at Club Red in Phoenix and make stops in Seattle, Toronto and Pittsburgh before concluding at Come & Take it Live in Austin on November 17. Joining the band are Washington State-based deathcore act Enterprise Earth, Vancouver melodic deathcore band Angelmaker and Canadian death metallers Brand Of Sacrifice.
Rings Of Saturn comments, "We are excited to tour North America again, and bring everyone some new material from our upcoming fifth album release Gidim!"
Rings Of Saturn will be touring in support of their fifth album Gidim. Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming album. Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, August 23 at 10 AM, local time.
Tour dates:
October
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
17 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
18 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
19 - Portland, OR - Paris Theater
20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
21 - Bend, OR - Domino Room
22 - Jerome, ID - Diamond Event Center
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - In the Venue
25 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
26 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam
28 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade
29 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache
30 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
31 - Indianapolis, IN - Citadel
November
1 - Lakewood, OH - Phantasy
2 - Columbus, OH - Skullys
3 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
4 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
5 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques
6 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere
7 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Upstairs)
8 - Amityville, NY - Revolution
9 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
11 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
12 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)
14 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
16 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
Lineup:
Lucas Mann - guitars, bass, synth
Ian Bearer - lyrics, vocals
Joel Omans - guitar
Mike Caputo - drums
(Photo - Brian Delumpa)