RINGS OF SATURN Announce The Gidim Release Tour 2019

Alien themed tech-death masters, Rings Of Saturn, have announced that they are hitting the road on the Gidim Release Tour 2019. The 32-date trek will kick off at Club Red in Phoenix and make stops in Seattle, Toronto and Pittsburgh before concluding at Come & Take it Live in Austin on November 17. Joining the band are Washington State-based deathcore act Enterprise Earth, Vancouver melodic deathcore band Angelmaker and Canadian death metallers Brand Of Sacrifice.

Rings Of Saturn comments, "We are excited to tour North America again, and bring everyone some new material from our upcoming fifth album release Gidim!"

Rings Of Saturn will be touring in support of their fifth album Gidim. Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming album. Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, August 23 at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

October

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

17 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

18 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

19 - Portland, OR - Paris Theater

20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

21 - Bend, OR - Domino Room

22 - Jerome, ID - Diamond Event Center

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - In the Venue

25 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

26 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam

28 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

30 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

31 - Indianapolis, IN - Citadel

November

1 - Lakewood, OH - Phantasy

2 - Columbus, OH - Skullys

3 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

4 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

5 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques

6 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere

7 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Upstairs)

8 - Amityville, NY - Revolution

9 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

11 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

12 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

14 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

16 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

Lineup:

Lucas Mann - guitars, bass, synth

Ian Bearer - lyrics, vocals

Joel Omans - guitar

Mike Caputo - drums

(Photo - Brian Delumpa)