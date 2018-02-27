RINGS OF SATURN – Dank Memes Tour Trailer Streaming

Alien themed tech-death masters, Rings Of Saturn, have announced their 24-date U.S headlining trek entitled The Dank Meme tour. Kicking off on March 2nd at Club Redd, the tour will make stops in Anaheim, New York, and Atlanta before it concludes on March 30th at the Gas Monkey Bar 'N Grill in Dallas. Joining the band on stage are purveyors of Goblin Metal Nekrogoblikon, Colorado tech-metallers Allegaeon and California quartet Entheos. Check out a new tour trailer below:

Rings Of Saturn comments, "We can't wait to head out on The Dank Meme Tour so we can bring more of the Ultu Ulla album to our fans live. With support from Nekrogoblikon, Allegaeon and Entheos this tour is gonna be sick."

Allegaeon vocalist Riley McShane comments: "Hi, friends! Very excited to announce that we are joining our friends in Rings of Saturn, Nekrogoblikon, and Entheos, for another US tour in March. We can't wait to see all your faces, send us memes to harass each other with until we finish touring and hit the studio later this year for album number 5! If you're at a show, you’ll hear a new song: Extremophile(b): Evolution."

Rings Of Saturn released their highly acclaimed fourth full length studio album, Ultu Ulla, last July. The alien death core quartet presented an entirely new and esoteric proposition to heavy metal that led to their highest first week sales.

The Dank Meme Tour dates:

March

2 - Club Red West - Phoenix, AZ

3 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

4 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

5 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

7 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

8 - Analog Theater - Portland, OR

9 - The Pin - Spokane, WA

10 - In The Venue - Salt Lake City, UT

11 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

13 - Amsterdam Bar Grill - Minneapolis, MN

14 - Wire - Berwyn, IL

15 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN

16 - Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

17 - Gramercy - New York, NY

18 - Webster Underground - Hartford, CT

20 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

21 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

22 - Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC

23 - Masquerade Hell - Atlanta, GA

24 - O'Malley's - Margate, FL

25 - Crowbar - Tampa, FL

28 - Walter's - Houston, TX

29 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

30 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX