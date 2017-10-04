RINGS OF SATURN Discuss Reception Of New Album, Future Plans; Video

Technical death core metallers, Rings Of Saturn, released their fourth full length studio album, Ultu Ulla, on July 28th. In the new video below, guitarist Miles Dimitri Baker and drummer Aaron Stechauner talk about the reception of Ultu Ulla, what the band has been up to since it's release, and what is in store.

The hallucination inducing cover artwork was completed once again by Mark Cooper of Mind Rape Art. Made-up of a 3-piece painting that continues the story from the 2-piece artwork from Lugal Ki Em. Cooper fuses the band's musical and conceptual ideas forming a piece of art that embodies the complexity of the bands music.

The guitars, bass, and synth tracks for Ultu Ulla were completed at Mann Studios. The drums and vocals were recorded in Florida at Krikbride Studios. Mixing, mastering, and production was completed by Studio 344 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Tracklisting:

“Servant Of This Sentience”

“Parallel Shift”

“Unhallowed”

“Immemorial Essence”

“The Relic”

“Margidda”

“Harvest”

“The Macrocosm”

“Prognosis Confirmed”

“Inadequate”

Rings Of Saturn are:

Lucas Mann - guitars, bass, synth

Ian Bearer - lyrics, vocals

Aaron Stechauner - drums

Miles Dimitri Baker - guitar