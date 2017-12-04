RINGS OF SATURN Featured In New Crazy Tour Stories Episode; Video
December 4, 2017, 15 minutes ago
In this episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Crazy Tour Stories, technical death metal band Rings Of Saturn share crazy moments from touring:
Rings Of Saturn discuss their ultimate tour lineup in a recent episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour:
Rings Of Saturn released their fourth full length studio album, Ultu Ulla, back in July. Order Ultu Ulla in the format of your choice as well as merchandise here.
Tracklisting:
“Servant Of This Sentience”
“Parallel Shift”
“Unhallowed”
“Immemorial Essence”
“The Relic”
“Margidda”
“Harvest”
“The Macrocosm”
“Prognosis Confirmed”
“Inadequate”
“Parallel Shift” lyric video:
“Inadequate” video:
Rings Of Saturn are:
Lucas Mann - guitars, bass, synth
Ian Bearer - lyrics, vocals
Aaron Stechauner - drums
Miles Dimitri Baker - guitar