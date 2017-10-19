RINGS OF SATURN Featured In New Dream Tour Episode; Video

October 19, 2017, 32 minutes ago

RINGS OF SATURN Featured In New Dream Tour Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour, technical death metal band Rings Of Saturn discuss their ultimate tour lineup:

Rings Of Saturn released their fourth full length studio album, Ultu Ulla, back in July. Order Ultu Ulla in the format of your choice as well as merchandise here.

Tracklisting:

“Servant Of This Sentience”
“Parallel Shift”
“Unhallowed”
“Immemorial Essence”
“The Relic”
“Margidda”
“Harvest”
“The Macrocosm”
“Prognosis Confirmed”
“Inadequate”

“Parallel Shift” lyric video:

“Inadequate” video:

Rings Of Saturn are:

Lucas Mann - guitars, bass, synth
Ian Bearer - lyrics, vocals
Aaron Stechauner - drums
Miles Dimitri Baker - guitar

