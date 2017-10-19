RINGS OF SATURN Featured In New Dream Tour Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour, technical death metal band Rings Of Saturn discuss their ultimate tour lineup:

Rings Of Saturn released their fourth full length studio album, Ultu Ulla, back in July.

Tracklisting:

“Servant Of This Sentience”

“Parallel Shift”

“Unhallowed”

“Immemorial Essence”

“The Relic”

“Margidda”

“Harvest”

“The Macrocosm”

“Prognosis Confirmed”

“Inadequate”

“Parallel Shift” lyric video:

“Inadequate” video:

Rings Of Saturn are:

Lucas Mann - guitars, bass, synth

Ian Bearer - lyrics, vocals

Aaron Stechauner - drums

Miles Dimitri Baker - guitar