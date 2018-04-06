RINGS OF SATURN - "Margidda" Music Video Streaming

Alien themed tech-death masters Rings Of Saturn are keeping busy having completed their US headlining trek last week and are currently in Europe supporting death metal masters Origin.

The band have released the second music video off of their fourth full length studio album, Ultu Ulla. Check out the video for "Margidda" below, and pick up Ultu Ulla in the format of your choice as well as merchandise here.

Following the European tour with Origin, Rings Of Saturn will play six headlining shows in Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic and Poland. Find the band's live itinerary here.