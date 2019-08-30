RINGS OF SATURN Reveal Gidim Album Details; "The Husk" Music Video Posted

Alien themed tech-death masters, Rings Of Saturn, arrive back on the scene to release their fifth full-length studio album. Gidim will be released on October 25 via Nuclear Blast Records and today fans can hear the first single. Watch the music video for "The Husk”, which was directed by Scott Hansen of Digital Thunderdome, below.

Lucas Mann comments, “We always try to raise the bar with each album made. Gidim is a callback to Rings Of Saturn's roots. The fan favorite parts of Dingir and Lugal Ki En have been considered for inclusion and expansion on Gidim."

Gidim is available in the following formats from the Nuclear Blast web shop and band stores:

- CD Jewel

- 2 CD Jewel

- Cassette

* Tinted Purple Cassette (limited to 100)

* Tinted Yellow Cassette (limited to 250)

-Vinyl

* Orange Vinyl (limited to 1,000)

* Electric Blue with Black & White Splatter (limited to 300)

* Mustard/Baby Blue Swirl Vinyl (limited to 300)

* Brown/Cyan swirl vinyl (limited to 500)

* White With Black Splatter (limited to 650 worldwide)

* Beer with Brown & Pink Splatter (limited to 500)

-T-shirt bundle

* Includes a CD + 11” x 17” poster

Pre-order Gidim in the format of your choice, as well as merchandise, here.

Gidim was recorded by Lucas Mann of Mann Studios with the exception of vocals, which were tracked by Mark Lewis of Audiohammer Studio and drums recorded by Marco “Lord Marco” Pitruzzella. Mark Lewis also handled the mixing and mastering. The album includes guest performances from Dan Watson of Enterprise Earth, Charles Caswell of Berried Alive and Yo Onityan. The album artwork was created by Mark Cooper.

Gidim tracklisting:

"Pustules" (Ft. Charles Caswell of Berried Alive)

"Divine Authority"

"Hypodermis Glitch" (Ft. Dan Watson Appearing Courtesy of Enterprise Earth/eOne Music)

"Bloated And Stiff"

"Tormented Consciousness" (Ft. Yo Onityan)

"The Husk"

"Mental Prolapse"

"Genetic Inheritance"

"Face Of The Wormhole"

"Gidim" (Instrumental)

"The Husk" video:

Recently, Rings Of Saturn announced they are hitting the road on the Gidim Release Tour 2019. Tickets are now available for purchase at all fine ticketing outlets. Confirmed dates are listed below.

October

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

17 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

18 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

19 - Portland, OR - Paris Theater

20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

21 - Bend, OR - Domino Room

22 - Jerome, ID - Diamond Event Center

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - In the Venue

25 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

26 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam

28 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

30 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

31 - Indianapolis, IN - Citadel

November

1 - Lakewood, OH - Phantasy

2 - Columbus, OH - Skullys

3 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

4 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

5 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques

6 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere

7 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Upstairs)

8 - Amityville, NY - Revolution

9 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

11 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

12 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

14 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

16 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

(Photo - Brian Delumpa)