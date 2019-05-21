RINGWORM Announce Summer Headline Tour Dates

Cleveland’s metallic hardcore legends Ringworm have announced summer headline tour dates throughout June. The band will be touring in support of their new album Death Becomes My Voice. Support will be provided by All Hell and all confirmed dates are available below.

Death Becomes My Voice is out on CD/LP/Digital. Physical packages are available for order via Relapse.com.

Dates:

June

6 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rock Room (Ringworm only)

7 – Brooklyn, NY – El Cortez

8 – Richmond, VA – Wonderland

9 – Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Taphouse

10 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

11 – Atlanta, GA – 529