RINGWORM Announce US Summer Headlining Tour Dates

Cleveland’s Ringworm have announced US East Coast headlining tour dates throughout the month of July. Direct support will be provided by Black Fast and Cemetery Piss. Ringworm will also tour with labelmates Skinless and Outer Heaven plus Churchburn in June. All confirmed dates are listed below.

Additionally, Ringworm recently entered the studio to record the follow-up to their 2016 album Snake Church. The new album is being tracked and recorded in the Cleveland area at Brainchild Recording Studio in with Noah Buchanan (Midnight, Embalmer) and Spider Studios with Ben Schigel, who recorded their past several releases. The album is planned to be released in early 2019 via Relapse Records. Stay tuned for more information in the near future.

June (with Skinless, Churchburn, Outer Heaven)

7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

9 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

July (with Black Fast, Cemetery Piss)

13 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

14 - Manchester, NH - The Shaskeen

15 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Fire

18 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

19 - Richmond, VA - Camel

20 - Kent, OH - Outpost Concert

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club