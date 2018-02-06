RINGWORM Enter Studio To Record New Album; U.S. Tour With HARMS WAY Approaches
February 6, 2018, 9 hours ago
Cleveland’s Ringworm recently entered the studio to record the follow up to their 2016 album Snake Church. The new album is being tracked and recorded in the Cleveland area at Brainchild Recording Studio in with Noah Buchanan (Midnight, Embalmer) and Spider Studios with Ben Schigel, who recorded their past several releases. The album is planned to be released in late 2018 via Relapse Records. Stay tuned for more information in the near future.
Additionally, Ringworm kick off their US tour with Harms Way next week on February 17th in Cleveland, OH. The tour runs through 27 cities and ends on March 25th in Chicago, IL.
Dates:
February
17 – Cleveland, OH – The Foundry
18 – Toronto, OH – Sneaky Dee’s
19 – Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon
20 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
21 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Upstairs
22 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
23 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club
24 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506
25 – Nashville, TN – The End
26 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)
27 – Tampa, FL – Transitions
March
1 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa-Gasa
2 - Dallas, TX - Dirty 3
3 - Houston, TX - Houston Underground
4 - San Antonio, TX - Jack’s
6 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
7 - Las Vegas, NV - American Legion Post 8
8 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
9 - Berkeley, CA - Gilman St.
10 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room.
11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat
14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
15 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
16 - Kansas City, MO - Davey’s Uptown
17 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
18 - Pontiac, MI - The Pike Room
25 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean