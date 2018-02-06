RINGWORM Enter Studio To Record New Album; U.S. Tour With HARMS WAY Approaches

Cleveland’s Ringworm recently entered the studio to record the follow up to their 2016 album Snake Church. The new album is being tracked and recorded in the Cleveland area at Brainchild Recording Studio in with Noah Buchanan (Midnight, Embalmer) and Spider Studios with Ben Schigel, who recorded their past several releases. The album is planned to be released in late 2018 via Relapse Records. Stay tuned for more information in the near future.

Additionally, Ringworm kick off their US tour with Harms Way next week on February 17th in Cleveland, OH. The tour runs through 27 cities and ends on March 25th in Chicago, IL.

Dates:

February

17 – Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

18 – Toronto, OH – Sneaky Dee’s

19 – Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon

20 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

21 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Upstairs

22 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

23 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

24 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

25 – Nashville, TN – The End

26 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)

27 – Tampa, FL – Transitions

March

1 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa-Gasa

2 - Dallas, TX - Dirty 3

3 - Houston, TX - Houston Underground

4 - San Antonio, TX - Jack’s

6 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

7 - Las Vegas, NV - American Legion Post 8

8 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

9 - Berkeley, CA - Gilman St.

10 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room.

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

15 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

16 - Kansas City, MO - Davey’s Uptown

17 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

18 - Pontiac, MI - The Pike Room

25 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean