RINGWORM Perform “The Razor And The Knife” Live In Brooklyn; Video Streaming
February 23, 2017, 26 minutes ago
Video footage of Ringworm performing the Snake Church album track, “The Razor And The Knife”, live at Brooklyn, NY’s Saint Vitus Bar can be seen below. The footage was shot by Frank Huang.
Ringworm dates with Darkest Hour are listed below:
February
23 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL
24 - The Metal Grill - Milwaukee, WI
25 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN
26 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, MO
28 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO
March
1 - Metro Bar - Salt Lake City, UT
2 - Beauty Bar - Las Vegas, NV
3 - Sweet Springs Saloon - Los Osos, CA
4 - Jub Jub's - Reno, NV
5 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater
6 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
8 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
9 - Sacramento, CA - Colonial Theater
10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
13 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS
14 - Albuquerque, NM - Blu Phoenix Venue
15 - Lubbock, TX - Backstage Lubbock
16 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
17 - Houston, TX - White Oak
18 - San Antonio, TX - The Korova
19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill
21 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club