RINGWORM Perform “The Razor And The Knife” Live In Brooklyn; Video Streaming

Video footage of Ringworm performing the Snake Church album track, “The Razor And The Knife”, live at Brooklyn, NY’s Saint Vitus Bar can be seen below. The footage was shot by Frank Huang.

Ringworm dates with Darkest Hour are listed below:

February

23 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

24 - The Metal Grill - Milwaukee, WI

25 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

26 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

28 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

March

1 - Metro Bar - Salt Lake City, UT

2 - Beauty Bar - Las Vegas, NV

3 - Sweet Springs Saloon - Los Osos, CA

4 - Jub Jub's - Reno, NV

5 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater

6 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

8 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

9 - Sacramento, CA - Colonial Theater

10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

13 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Blu Phoenix Venue

15 - Lubbock, TX - Backstage Lubbock

16 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

17 - Houston, TX - White Oak

18 - San Antonio, TX - The Korova

19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club