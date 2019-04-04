RINGWORM Release "Acquiesce" Music Video

30 years into their storied career, Cleveland’s metallic hardcore legends Ringworm return to take the world by force with their 8th studio offering Death Becomes My Voice, coming May 3rd on Relapse Records.

An official video for “Acquiesce”, directed by Don Tyler and Human Furnace, can be seen below. You can listen to the track on all streaming services.

Frontman Human Furnace comments: “The 'Acquiesce' video is a sequel to the 'Shades Of Blue' video, and actually a third act of an ongoing story, that started with our very first video for 2005’s 'Justice Replaced by Revenge'. It’s another small piece of a larger story, that we’re planning on telling in its entirety, soon, as its own stand-alone short film, this fall. We’ll have a longer directors cut of the video, shortly. It’ll let you in on more of the story told over the course of the 3 videos, complete with storyboard to scene side-by-side comparisons, and a brief outline of the story.”

Death Becomes My Voice is due out on CD/LP/Digital. Physical packages are available for preorder via Relapse.com. Limited to 100 physical bundle includes an album art flag designed by Human Furnace. Digital downloads / streaming services available here.

Ringworm ascend to new levels of hostility with 35+ minutes and 11 tracks of no-holds-barred aggression on Death Becomes My Voice. Tracks such as “Let It Burn”, “Acquiesce”, and the band’s explosive title track unleash Ringworm’s visceral urgency, spawning one of the band’s most chaotic albums to date. Death Becomes My Voice was recorded at Mercenary Studios & Spider Studios, Mixed by Taylor Young (Nails, Twitching Tongues, Cannabis Corpse) and mastered at Audiosiege (Integrity, Full of Hell, Iron Reagan).

Tracklisting:

“Death Becomes My Voice”

“Carnivores”

“Acquiesce”

“Do Not Resuscitate”

“Dead To Me”

“The God Of New Flesh”

“I Want To Tear The World Apart”

“Dying By Design”

“Separate Realities”

“Let It Burn”

“Final Division”

“I Hide In You” (Bonus Track)

“I’m Not Right” (Bonus Track)

(Photo by: Barb Merritt)