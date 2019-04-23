RINGWORM Streaming New Song "Dead To Me"; Death Becomes My Voice Record Release Weekend Announced

Cleveland’s metallic hardcore legends Ringworm return to take the world by force with their eighth studio offering, Death Becomes My Voice, coming May 3rd on Relapse Records. The new single, "Dead To Me", is available for streaming below.

Additionally, Ringworm announce the Death Becomes My Voice record release weekend May 3-5. Tickets are on sale now.

May

3 - Mansfield, OH - Belcher’s House of Rock

4 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

5 - Cleveland, OH - The Phantasy Nightclub

Death Becomes My Voice is due out on CD/LP/Digital. Physical packages are available for preorder via Relapse.com. Limited to 100 physical bundle includes an album art flag designed by Human Furnace. Digital downloads / streaming services available here.

Ringworm ascend to new levels of hostility with 35+ minutes and 11 tracks of no-holds-barred aggression on Death Becomes My Voice. Tracks such as “Let It Burn”, “Acquiesce”, and the band’s explosive title track unleash Ringworm’s visceral urgency, spawning one of the band’s most chaotic albums to date. Death Becomes My Voice was recorded at Mercenary Studios & Spider Studios, Mixed by Taylor Young (Nails, Twitching Tongues, Cannabis Corpse) and mastered at Audiosiege (Integrity, Full of Hell, Iron Reagan).

Tracklisting:

“Death Becomes My Voice”

“Carnivores”

“Acquiesce”

“Do Not Resuscitate”

“Dead To Me”

“The God Of New Flesh”

“I Want To Tear The World Apart”

“Dying By Design”

“Separate Realities”

“Let It Burn”

“Final Division”

“I Hide In You” (Bonus Track)

“I’m Not Right” (Bonus Track)

"Dead To Me":

“Acquiesce” video:

“Death Becomes My Voice”:

(Photo by: Barb Merritt)