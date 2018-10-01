RIOT - 30th Anniversary Edition Of Thundersteel Album Due In November; Includes Bonus DVD

On November 30th, Metal Blade will release a 30th Anniversary Edition of one of the most popular Riot albums, Thundersteel. Originally released in 1988, the album is getting the full Metal Blade treatment including a bonus DVD with exclusive footage.

- 2-Digi-CD/DVD

- 180g black vinyl

- pale thistle grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- midnight blue purple marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear lavender marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- opaque violet marbled (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- picture disc (limited to 500 copies)

Tracklisting

CD:

"Thundersteel"

"Fight Or Fall"

"Sign Of The Crimson Storm"

"Flight Of The Warrior"

"On Wings Of Eagles"

"Johnny's Back"

"Bloodstreets"

"Run For Your Life"

"Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart)"

"Bloodstreets" - Alternate Ending Version

"Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart)" - Alternate version

"On Wings Of Eagles" - Live 1988

"Flight Of The Warrior" - Live 1988

"Johnny's Back" - Live 1988

"Thundersteel" - Live 1988

Remastered by Patrick W. Engel at Temple Of Disharmony in January 2017. Additional work in September 2018

DVD:

1. Thundersteel Live in Halletsville, Texas, 1988

"Fight Or Fall"

"Fire Down Under"

"Sign Of The Crimson Storm"

"On Wings Of Eagles"

"Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart)"

"Flight Of The Warrior"

"Outlaw"

"Bloodstreets"

"Run For Your Life"

Drum Solo

"Johnny's Back"

"Swords And Tequila" / Blues Jam

Guitar Solo

"Thundersteel"

2. Thundersteel Anniversary Shows (recorded October 24th and 25th, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan)

"Narita"

"Fight Of Fall"

"Sign Of The Crimson Storm"

"Swords And Tequila"

"Dance Of Death"

"Warrior"

"Flight Of The Warrior"

"Thundersteel"

Documentary & Interview footage with Masa Itoh, Japan 1989

3. Production Videos

"Bloodstreets"

"Born in America"

"Restless Breed"