RIOT ACT Feat. Former RIOT Guitarists LOU A. KOUVARIS And RICK VENTURA Release Music Video For "Swords & Tequila" 2019

Former Riot guitarists, Rick Ventura and Lou A. Kouvaris, can be seen together for the first time, performing the classic Riot song “Swords & Tequila” in the debut video from their new band, Riot Act. Watch below:

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Lou and Rick about launching the new band, recording new music, their upcoming shows and the premier of the new video.

Asked how fans will receive another Riot band, Rick Ventura states: "I think Riot fans will always know Riot as Guy Speranza and Mark Reale, as they were an important part of Riot history, as they were the writing team of Riot. Lou and I contributed songs to Riot and we were there from the beginning, I think fans will appreciate us playing those classic tunes because we were the guys that played on those early records. You're never going to bring back Guy or Mark or Rhett so it's like not really that same band because key members are gone, but we were there from the beginning so the spirit of band lives on in us and that's what people pick up on."

Lou Kouvaris adds: "I think one thing that that will will be evident is the fact that the sound that Rick and I have is basically the true sound of what Riot was back in the day, there's no question. You're gonna hear that in the music video we just did with 'Swords & Tequila'. Riot V are our friends and what they do is fantastic and we support them. I mean they gave us a thumbs up on doing this they had no qualms about what we're doing, so I'm pretty happy about that."

See the full interview below:

