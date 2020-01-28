RIOT ACT Feat. Former RIOT Guitarists LOU A. KOUVARIS And RICK VENTURA To Rerecord First Three RIOT Albums

Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice spoke with Riot Act who played their first official live gig at this year’s Metal Hall of Fame 2020 on January 15. Riot Act consists of original Riot guitarists Lou Kouvaris and Rick Ventura, singer Don Chaffin, Drummer Claudio Galinski and bassist Paul Ranieri. Kouvaris and Ventura combined wrote and recorded on the first five classic Riot albums.

Kay asked the band on what their current plans are for the band, Kouvaris told The Metal Voice, "The band is planning on re-recording all the songs off the first three Riot albums, Rock City, Narita and Fire Down Under and they are also in the process of recording all new material for a new album plus a tour."

Riot Act singer Don Chaffin added, "We just put out a music video on a re-recording of the Riot classic ‘Swords And Tequila’ and next we will be releasing another music video on the re-recording of the song Riot song Rock City and after that put out an original Riot Act song so stay tuned."

For more on Riot Act, visit the band's official website and Facebook page.