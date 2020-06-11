RIOT ACT Perform Classic RIOT Song "Overdrive" In Memory Of LOU KOUVARIS (Video); The Band Will Continue

Riot Act have released their latest video, featuring a re-recording of the classic Riot song, "Overdrive", which was featured on the band's first album ,Rock City. The song is a tribute to the late Lou Kouvaris, who played on the song and the original debut album, and suddenly died due to COVID-19 on March 28.

Guitarist Rick Ventura told The Metal Voice that they will continue to perform and write new material. As for who will replace Lou, the extra guitar duties for now will be done by lead singer, Don Chaffin.

Watch the new video below:

Original Riot guitarist Lou A. Kouvaris - who appeared on the first Riot album Rock City (1977) and wrote songs for Narita (1979) - tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away due to complications on March 28, 2020 in Long Island, New York. He was 66 years old.