RIOT - Fight Or Fall Documentary Part 3 Now Streaming

Fight Or Fall is a multi-part documentary, it tells the complex tale of the Riot story and follows Riot V as they continue the legacy as they tour the US, Canada with festivals in Japan and Europe.

Executive producer Jimmy Kay has to say this about the documentary, "After 2.5 years of filming and editing the Riot legacy is now complete and preserved for future generations. All parts combined is a total of 3 hours. I am exhausted relieved and extremely content with the end results. I hope new fans will gravitate towards Riot and hope older fans will enjoy a trip down memory lane. Shine On!"

Part 3 covers the recording and writing of Thundersteel and The Privilege Of Power, the Mike DiMeo era, the reunion of the Thundersteel lineup, the passing or Mark Reale, the revamp with Riot V and the induction of Riot into the HallOof Heavy Metal History 2018.

Executive Producer, Director and Editor Jimmy Kay

Produced by Jimmy Kay and Giles Lavery

Camera Jimmy Kay, Giles Lavery, Linda Kay

Guests in Part 3:

Eddie Trunk - TV and Radio personality

Nigel Glocker - Saxon

Martin Popoff - Rock Author

Jack Starr - Jack Starr's Buring Starr, Virgin Steele

Joacim Cans - Hammerfall

Anthony Reale - Mark Reale's Father

Mike Flyntz - Riot V and Riot Guitarist

Donnie Van Stavern - Riot V and Riot Bassist

Frank Gilchriest - Riot V and Riot Drummer

Todd Michael Hall - Riot V Vocalist

Nick Lee - Riot V Guitarist

Bobby Jarzombek - Riot Drummer (1987–1995, 1997–1999, 2008–2012, 2013–2014)

Tony Moore - Riot Singer (1986–1992, 2008–2009, 2010–2012)

Phil Feit - Riot Bassist (1974-1976) (1979-1980), Billy Idol, Joan Jett

Peter Bitelli - Riot Drums (1972-1980)

Lou A Kouvaris - Riot Guitarist (1976-1978)

Rick Ventura - Riot Guitarist (1978-1983)

Steve Loeb - Riot Long time Producer