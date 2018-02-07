RIOT - Nightbreaker, The Brethren Of The Long House Albums Available For The First Time On Vinyl

On February 23rd, the next two Riot reissues will be added to the rich catalogue of this fabulous band, recently made available again by Metal Blade Records. These two albums - Nightbreaker and The Brethren Of The Long House - have been reissued as digipak CDs before and are now finally available on vinyl, for the first time ever.

Both albums have been remastered by Patrick Engel for the best sound quality ever. The vinyl versions include 350 g covers, an insert and a free poster. See below for an overview of all versions; pre-order your copies now at metalblade.com/riot, or indiemerch.com/metalbladerecords.

Riot - Nightbreaker vinyl re-issue with the original Japanese front art and three bonus tracks:

- 180g black vinyl

- clear orange red vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- opaque pastel orange marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- white vinyl (USA exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

Riot - The Brethren Of The Long House vinyl re-issue including one bonus track:

- 180g black vinyl

- clear salmon pink vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- forest green vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear vinyl (USA exclusive - limited to 100 copies)