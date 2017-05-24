RIOT V - Details Revealed For Part 1 Of Upcoming Tour Documentary

Fight Or Fall is a multi-part reality/documentary, it tells the complex tale of the Riot back story and follows Riot V as they tour the US, Canada and Japan. The release date of Part 1 will be streaming for free on Wednesday, June 7th (Mark Reale's Birthday) on The Metal Voice YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Part 1 covers the formation of Riot, Rock City, Narita-eras and the demise and resurrection of the band for their most popular album, Fire Down Under. The first instalment also covers Riot V in rehearsals and preparation for their US dates and their trek into Chicago and Detroit.

Guests included in Part 1:

Steve 'Lips' Kudrow - Anvil

Martin Popoff - Rock Author

Anthony Reale - Mark Reale's Father

Mike Flyntz - Riot V and Riot guitarist

Donnie Van Stavern - Riot V and Riot bassist

Frank Gilchriest - Riot V and Riot drummer

Todd Michael Hall - Riot V vocalist

Lance Barnewold - Riot V touring guitarist in July 2017

Lou A Kouvaris - Riot guitarist (1976-1978)

Rick Ventura - Riot guitarist (1978-1983)

Phil Feit - Riot bassist (1974-1976) (1979-1980), Billy Idol, Joan Jett

Peter Bitelli - Riot drummer (1972-1980)

Watch a trailer below:

Filmmaker Jimmy Kay had this to say about the project, "This is a reality/documentary, the viewer gets to watch the band travel in the first person from city to city, see them perform their music, tell their stories and interact with themselves and the fans. It captures the brotherhood, the continuation of Riot V and bridges the two entities together. The documentary also aims to explain the Riot back story and legacy."

Giles Lavery co-producer concluded, "The story of Riot is one of the most unique and inspiring in the history of hard rock and heavy metal, the story has many twists and turns along the way, but the songs were and are always at forefront as some of the best in hard rock and heavy metal."

Riot V's debut, Unleash The Fire, was released in October 2014. The CD marked the first release from Riot without the late, great founding guitarist Mark Reale, who passed away in 2012 due to complications of Crohn's disease. Riot V was encouraged by father of Mark Reale to forge ahead in his honor.

Riot V is working on the follow-up to Unleash The Fire and preparing for live dates later in 2017.