RIOT V Release Official Video Trailer #3 For Upcoming Armor Of Light Album

Cult New York heavy metal band and godfathers of power metal, Riot V, have released a third video trailer for their upcoming sixteenth album, Armor Of Light, out on April 27th. Watch below.

The album will be available on colored vinyl (black, silver, red) 2-LP in gatefold and as a limited CD-Digipak-Edition, both including the two bonus tracks "Unbelief" as well as a new recorded verison of their classic hymn "Thundersteel".

Mastermind Donnie van Stavern (bass) states: "'Victory' is the first song on the new album Armor of Light and the first song I wrote for it! I'm taking it back to my writing roots of Thundersteel/Privilege Of Power style, a fast no holds barred face melting assault on your ears! Although it is about a victorious battle of Thunder Bay it also means a victory of sorts for us and the fans for keeping the torch burning! Rise up your voices strong and scream along cry out...Victory!"

Pre-order Armor Of Light digitally and receive "Victory" instantly.

The album was produced by Chris "The Wizard" Collier (Metal Church, Flotsam And Jetsam), while the cover artwork was created by Mariusz Gandzel (Crytal Viper).

Tracklisting:

"Victory"

"End Of The World"

"Messiah"

"Angel's Thunder, Devil's Reign"

"Burn The Daylight"

"Heart Of A Lion"

"Armor Of Light"

"Set The World Alight"

"San Antonio"

"Caught In The Witches Eye"

"Ready To Shine"

"Raining Fire"

"Unbelief"

"Thundersteel"

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

"Victory" lyric video: