RIOT V Release "Victory" Lyric Video

Cult New York heavy metal band and godfathers of power metal, Riot V, have released a lyric video for "Victory", the opening track of the band's sixteenth album, Armor Of Light, out on April 27th. Find the clip below.

Mastermind Donnie van Stavern (bass) states: "'Victory' is the first song on the new album Armor of Light and the first song I wrote for it! I'm taking it back to my writing roots of Thundersteel/Privilege Of Power style, a fast no holds barred face melting assault on your ears! Although it is about a victorious battle of Thunder Bay it also means a victory of sorts for us and the fans for keeping the torch burning! Rise up your voices strong and scream along cry out...Victory!"

Pre-order Armor Of Light digitally and receive "Victory" instantly.

The new songs promises to please fans of the Thundersteel-era of Riot, as main song writer and long time Mark Reale music collaborator Don Van Stavern undertakes a lot of the writing as he did on Thundersteel, The Privilege Of Power and the latest offering Unleash The Fire.

Don van Stavern adds: "This next offering will please long time fans and create new ones, as the material is fresh and power metal at it’s finest."

The album was produced by Chris "The Wizard" Collier (Metal Church, Flotsam And Jetsam), while the cover artwork was created by Mariusz Gandzel (Crytal Viper).

Tracklisting:

"Victory"

"End Of The World"

"Messiah"

"Angel's Thunder, Devil's Reign"

"Burn The Daylight"

"Heart Of A Lion"

"Armor Of Light"

"Set The World Alight"

"San Antonio"

"Caught In The Witches Eye"

"Ready To Shine"

"Raining Fire"

"Unbelief"

"Thundersteel"

"Victory" lyric video: