RIOT V Singer TODD MICHAEL HALL Talks Auditioning For The Voice - "It's Really Pretty Scary"

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Riot V singer Todd Michael Hall about his recenty experience auditioning for the TV series, NBC's The Voice.

On why he decided to audition for The Voice

Hall: "My question is why wouldn't I do it? I get to go on National TV and to sing to about 10 million viewers and I get to sing (Foreigner's) 'Juke Box Hero', which totally rocks. I get to hit some high head voice notes and get to do a style of singing that is generally not seen (heard) in the mainstream anymore nowadays. To me it's like a dream come true. I can't even imagine why I wouldn't want to do it? I know it's a competition, but I guess I don't think about it like that. For me it's more like exposure, fun and an experience. How often do you get to sing on National TV? It's like buying a lottery ticket. I didn't even think I would get picked. "

On how he felt the moment he was about to do his blind audition on The Voice

Hall: "I would say somewhat horrifying, really, it's really pretty scary, not debilitating. I'm used to performing with Riot, with a band, whereas on The Voice they have an awesome band that you play with but they are behind you and I'm all alone on the stage. Also the way the blind audition is set up, they want to make it as dramatic as possible. The studio is silent and you walk out and you can hear your footsteps and you take your mark on that stage and you are waiting for the click to come in, then there is that pause. I mean (with Riot V) I sang in front of 20,000 people and I haven't been as freaked out as being on The Voice. Part of it is because it is a situation that you have never been in. The cool thing is I know the song ('Juke Box Hero') forever, I have been singing it forever and I am prepared."

On Riot V's future recording plans

Hall: "The guys have been working a lot on music so we definitely like to put out an album later this year "

In October 2019, Crystal Viper's Marta Gabriel joined forces with Todd Michael Hall to record a version "Shallow", the Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper hit from A Star Is Born. Watch a video below.

Says Marta: "I recorded many songs in duet in my life, but this one here, is very, very special. Todd Michael Hall , whom you mainly know as the Riot V singer, is not only a great friend of mine and a wonderful person, but also an incredibly talented vocalist. Few weeks ago we were talking about how great this Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper song is, and that we should record it... And guess what, here it is!

"I'm very proud of how it sounds (special thanks to our producer Bart Gabriel , and sound engineer Rafał Kossakowski), but first of all, I hope it will bring a bit of attention to the problem which many people ignore... September was the suicide prevention month, however, the problem didn't disappear with the end of the month... It can be difficult to know when someone is struggling. Learn how to recognize the warning signs of a crisis, as it might happen to someone close to you. You can be the difference in getting them the help they need. Reach out for assistance. You are not alone." suicidepreventionlifeline.org