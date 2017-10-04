RIOT - Video Trailer Posted For Part 2 Of Fight Or Fall Documentary

Fight Or Fall is a multi part documentary, it tells the complex tale of the Riot story and also follows Riot V as they tour the US, Canada with festivals in Japan and Europe.

Part 2 in the documentary series will be released on November 8th, tdate of former vocalist Guy Speranza's passing. It covers the Fire Down Under Era, Guy Speranza's quitting band and the Rhett Forester era. A trailer can be seen below.

Part 2 will be streaming on November 8th at The Metal Voice YouTube channel, here.

Guests in Part 2 include:

Steve 'Lips' Kudrow - Anvil

Martin Popoff - Rock Author

Jack Starr - Jack Starr's Buring Star, Virgin Steele

David Reece - Sainted Sinners, Ex-Accept

Neil Turbin - Deathriders, Ex-Anthrax

Kingsley 'King' Fowley - Deceased

Mike Flyntz - Riot V and Riot Guitarist

Donnie Van Stavern - Riot V and Riot Bassist

Frank Gilchriest - Riot V and Riot Drummer

Todd Michael Hall - Riot V Vocalist

Nick Lee - Riot V Guitarist

Lou A Kouvaris - Riot Guitarist (1976 - 1978)

Rick Ventura - Riot Guitarist (1978 - 1983)

Steve Loeb - long time Riot producer

Colin Graham - Riot Fan Club U.K.

Filmmaker Jimmy Kay had this to say about the project: ”There is no other documentary out there that explains the Riot story and legacy in complete detail like Fight Or Fall.”

Giles Lavery co-producer concluded: “The story of Riot is one of the most unique and inspiring in the history of hard rock and heavy metal, the story has many twists and turns along the way, but the songs were and are always at forefront as some of the best in hard rock and heavy metal."

Watch Part 1 of Fight or Fall below: