RIPPER - Chilean Thrashers To Release Sensory Stagnation In September; "The Unreal" Track Streaming

Chile-based thrash band, Ripper, are back with their first new material in three years. Sensory Stagnation feels like a continuation and evolution of the band's established sound. The track "The Unreal" is available for streaming below.

The high-speed thrashing and intricate riffs are still there, as well as the philosophical lyrics and incomprehensibly good bass work. But the band has leaned a little further into their progressive influences, with a more pronounced presence of Atheist riding shotgun with their usual Teutonic and South American thrash forerunners. The result is an outing that feels rich despite a run time of roughly 20 minutes, loaded with some of the band's best playing and most fascinating ideas to date.

Sensory Stagnation out September 30 on CD, cassette and digital platforms via Unspeakable Axe Records, with a vinyl release to follow from Dark Descent Records.

Tracklisting:

"Dissociation"

"The Unreal"

"Sensory Stagnation"

"Like A Sacrilege"

"Terror Streets"

"The Unreal":

Lineup:

Nicolás Villanueva - Drums

Venus Torment - Guitar /Vocals

Pablo Cortés - Bass

Daniel Poblete - Guitars