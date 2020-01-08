RIPPIKOULU To Tour North America This Spring

This coming April revered Finnish death/doom pioneers Rippikoulu will make their awaited return to North America for brief but torrential tour with Chthe'ilist and Nucleus. The tour starts in Cleveland on April 3 and wraps in Montreal on April 12.

2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the formation of Rippikoulu, one of Finland’s groundbreaking and critically praised metal bands. Following the death of founding guitarist Marko Henriksson in 1995, they disbanded until 2014, when they reformed and have been performing primarily exclusive festival appearances until their first West Coast tour last year following their Maryland Deathfest performance. Modern death metal bands paying tribute to the underground Finnish and Swedish death metal scene of the ‘90s have led Rippikoulu to be a household name in the death/doom genre off the only released material- 2 demos and an EP.

Supporting Rippikoulu is the acclaimed Chthe'ilist from Montreal, Canada who made their place in the underground death metal scene with their latest full length, Le Dernier Crépescule. Despite a high demand for touring from the band, their other projects (Beyond Creation, First Fragment, Funebrarum, Eternity’s End, and more) made it impossible to tour until now. This will mark the occasion of the band’s first US appearances, including returning to Baltimore after being forced to cancel their Maryland Deathfest performance in 2017.

Finally, opening the tour package is Chicago’s sci-fi death metal band Nucleus. The tour will be in support of their 2019 release Entity, and will welcome the band back to the East Coast since their 2016 tour in support of Blood Incantation.

The tour is presented by Gatekeeper Productions and ticket links can be found at their website.

Dates:

April

3 - Cleveland, OH - Maple Grove Tavern

4 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

5 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

6 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing

7 - Columbus, OH - The Summit

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo's

9 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

11 - New York, NY - Saint Vitus

12 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar