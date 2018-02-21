RISE AGAINST, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, SICK OF IT ALL, L7 And Others Confirmed For ’77 Montréal

The first edition saw 8,000 punk rock fans of all ages at Parc Jean-Drapeau celebrating 40 years of punk music. Today, Greenland & evenko announce the return of ’77 Montréal, presented by Coors Light, for its second edition on July 27th.

This year’s lineup includes: American melodic hardcore band Rise Against, Cali thrash band Suicidal Tendencies and San Fran supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimmes. Also, performing this year: Steve Ignorant with Paranoid Vision playing Crass and anarcho classics, The Interrupters, Sick Of it All, recently-reunited grunge legends L7 which will make their first Montreal appearance in ages, Montréal legends The Planet Smashers and one of the UK's first wave punk bands The Rezillos will be flying in from Scotland for an exclusive performance at '77 Montréal, marking their first-time ever in the city!

For complete details on ticket packages, site experiences, and more, head to 77montreal.com.