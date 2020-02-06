RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR Announce Tour Dates For France, Spain, Portugal And Japan
Crossover metallers Rise Of The Northstar have announced Part 3 of their tour in support of 2018's album, The Legacy Of Shi. Dates are as follows:
April
17 - Albi, France – L’Athanor
18 - Bilbao, Spain – Santana 27
19 - A Coruna, Spain – O Tunel
21 - Lisbon, Portgal – Lav Lisboa Ao Vivo
22 - Madrid, Spain – Mon Live
23 - Valencia, Spain – Rock City
24 - Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz 2
May
16 - Osaka, Japan - amHALL
17 - Tokyo, Japan - Tsutaya O-East
June
26-28 - Ferropolis, Germany - Full Force
July
6-11 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmaraton
13-16 - St. Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival
In October 2018, Rise Of The Northstar released an official vertical video for "Nekketsu", featured on the band's sophomore album, The Legacy Of Shi, out now. Order the album here, and watch the clip below.
The Legacy of Shi was recorded with Gojira's Joe Duplantier in his Brooklyn, NY-based Silver Cord Studios.
Over the course of the past four years, the band has become a household name for crossing 90’s metal, rap, hardcore and Japanese culture as well as brutal and intense live shows. After the release of their globally praised debut album, Welcame (2014), the band embarked on countless tours, leaving dropped jaws everywhere. With their new, crushing album in store, the Northstar will rise to unknown heights.
The Legacy Of Shi tracklisting:
"The Awakening"
"Here Comes The Boom"
"Nekketsu"
"Kozo"
"Teenage Rage"
"Step By Step"
"This Is Crossover"
"Cold Truth"
"All For One"
"Furyo’s Day"
"The Legacy Of Shi"
"Nekketsu" vertical video:
"Here Comes The Boom" video:
(Photo - Berzerker)