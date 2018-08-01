RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR Joins SharpTone Records; More New Album Details Revealed

Crossover metallers Rise Of The Northstar has joined SharpTone Records. The newly minted deal comes ahead of the band’s sophomore album, The Legacy Of Shi, which is due out October 19th. Pre-order the album here.

The Legacy of Shi was recorded with Gojira's Joe Duplantier in his Brooklyn, NY-based Silver Cord Studios.

Over the course of the past four years, the band has become a household name for crossing 90’s metal, rap, hardcore and Japanese culture as well as brutal and intense live shows. After the release of their globally praised debut album, Welcame (2014), the band embarked on countless tours, leaving dropped jaws everywhere. With their new, crushing album in store, the Northstar will rise to unknown heights.

The Legacy Of Shi tracklisting:

"The Awakening"

"Here Comes The Boom"

"Nekketsu"

"Kozo"

"Teenage Rage"

"Step By Step"

"This Is Crossover"

"Cold Truth"

"All For One"

"Furyo’s Day"

"The Legacy Of Shi"

"Here Comes The Boom" video:

(Photo - Berzerker)