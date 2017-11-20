RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR Recording New Album In New York With GOJIRA's Joe Duplantier

Crossover metallers Rise Of The Northstar are currently hard at work on the follow-up to their hit debut, Welcame. The band traveled all the way to New York and entered the Silver Cord Studio to record with Gojira's Joe Duplantier.

Commented the band: "If touring in Japan was always our goal, making an album in New York, one of the most influential cities in the world, with Joe Duplantier producing, is one big challenge. We’re here to enhance our blend of metal and rap and to take it to the next level. Each corner of this town is a visual mirror of the thickness of our sound. We’re gonna soak in Brooklyn and sweat it back out on record."

Added Duplantier: "I'm excited to contribute to this album. ROTN is badass. Their approach of music is so direct, and they drive their career the same way. Definitely a great experience for me."

Rise Of The Northstar hit hard in late 2014 with what is now recognized as a crossover classic. After touring most of the world for the past two years, the band ended the Welcame album cycle with a main stage performance at Download Festival in Paris on June 11th, 2017.