RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR Release New Single "Here Comes The Boom"; Official Video Posted

Crossover metallers Rise Of The Northstar have released a brand new single called "Here Comes The Boom". Check out the official music video below:

Commented the band: "We chose this track as the first single of our new album because it's a perfect synthesis, from the way it sounds to the lyrics, everything is summed up in this song. Attaque contre-attaque, here comes the boom."

The song comes off the band's as-yet-untitled second album, which is scheduled to drop this year through Nuclear Blast. The album was recorded with Gojira's's Joe Duplantier in his Brooklyn, NY-based Silver Cord Studios.

Over the course of the past four years, the internationally acclaimed Rise Of The Northstar has become a household name for crossing '90s metal, rap, hardcore and Japanese culture as well as brutal and intense live shows. After the release of their globally praised debut album, Welcame (2014), the band embarked on countless tours, leaving dropped jaws everywhere. With their new, crushing album in store, the Northstar will rise to unknown heights.