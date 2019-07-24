RISEN PROPHECY – Voices From The Dust Album Details Revealed

The long awaited third album of Risen Prophecy, Voices From The Dust is being released through Metal on Metal Records on July 25th.

Commented the label: "These British power/thrashers pick up where they left off with Into The Valley Of Hinnom in 2015. Their new album brings more extremity to their overall sound with brutal and crushing riffs, as well as a stronger sense of melody, highlighted by choirs supporting the charismatic singer with a wide vocal range and theatrical delivery. This time, they offer almost an hour of brilliantly composed and executed music that redefines epicness. They still can be compared mainly to Iced Earth, but fans of bands like Unearthed from Florida (who were like early Iced Earth), Sindrome, Sabbat (Uk), Artillery, Testament, Demons & Wizards, Falconer or Forbidden should enjoy them as well."

The cover art was painted by Dan Goldsworthy (Gloryhammer, Accept, Alestorm, Hell, Xentrix).

Tracklisting:

“Summoning Whispers”

“The Flames Of Consummation”

“Eternity In Script”

“The Waters”

“Contemplation”

“The Tower In Shinar”

“The Eye Of Hades”

“Vengeance From Above”

“The Ancient Curse”

“Unveiling”

“Voices From The Dust”

“The Eye Of Hades”:

“The Tower In Shinar”: