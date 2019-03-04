RISING Debuts "White Heat" Music Video

"White Heat", the new video from Danish epic/doom metal quintet, Rising, can be seen below. The track comes from the band's fourth LP, Sword And Scythe, which was released in October through Indisciplinarian.

In the theme of the album, Rising presents a new video for "White Heat," for which lead singer and lyricist Morten Grønnegaard, who created the video, states, "'White Heat' tells the story of a distant future where the fossil fuels that once forged our industrial society, are nothing but an ancient memory. Humanity struggles to find a new power source that can generate the white heat demanded to reindustrialize the world. A fast, aggressive yet melodic song with odd time signatures describing man's striving towards both survival and dominance, and all it implies, good and bad. The video is a metaphorical illustration of this ambition and its palpable consequences that are our world today. But along the intent of the album's concept of examining man's nature, it is also a visual question to ourselves: is the current course the only path we can tread, or are we capable of self-critique to the point of controlling our instincts and convey a sustainable existence?"

Rising will be playing select Danish shows over the next several months, among those, a headlining show in Copenhagen this month with labelmates Alkymist, a gig with Danish thrash legends Artillery as well as Alkymist in May, and a set at Rising Festival in June. Shows for the fall are to be announced in the months ahead.

Dates:

March

15 - Hotel Cecil - Copenhagen, Denmark (with Alkymist)

May

4 - Kongebryg - Næstved, Denmark (with Artillery, Alkymist)

June

7 - Rising Festival - Allinge/Bornholm, Denmark

(Photo - Naya Buch)