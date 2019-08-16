RISING INSANE To Release Porcelain Album In November; Title Track Music Video Posted

Germany's Rising Insane have released the first single, "Porcelain", from the upcoming album of the same name. The song marks the start of the co-operation with Long Branch Records and is now available on all digital platforms. The music video can be seen below.

The Porcelain album is now available for pre-order in exclusive bundles, CD in jewel case and as download.

Tracklisting:

"The Marks You Left"

"Porcelain"

"Helpless"

"Neurotic"

"Half Life"

"The Lost Kids"

"Silent Screaming"

"Ignite"

"Last Fragments"

"Awakening"

"Born To Live"

"The Summary"

"Porcelain" video:

Rising Insane delivers their music in a dualistic manner, apart from the common post-hardcore norm; rageful outbreaks chained to a melancholic surrender are giving their songs a unique emotive touch. The sudden and surprising variety is the key to a new experience that will shackle the listener to their music.

Rising Insane is and has alway been own initiative, investing both heart and soul in the music and everything else that has to deal with being a band. Releasing their debut album Nation in June 2017, they definitely paved a way to move on to higher ground. Solid mixtures of crushing metalcore elements with a punk-rock-like influence are getting along with rest-in-your-head clean vocals.

Since the release, Rising Insane captivates over and over again, playing alongside bands like The Devil Wears Prada, For Today and Stray From The Path. The long journey has further inspired the band, which leads to a more self revealing kind of music. With this passion, Rising Insane joined the Band Annisokay at the end of 2018 to a 14-city tour through Germany and Austria, also joined the stage at the Impericon Festival 2019.

Strengthened by the energy of this ride, they produced and recorded their second album, Porcelain, set for a November 2019 release. Still it is all self initiative - and with it comes the most honest, inspiring and haunting music, Rising Insane has ever done.

Tour dates:

August

30 - Klein Vahlber, Germany - Ackerfest

31 - Worpswede, Germany - BULK-Festival

October

2 - Lüneburg, Germany - Impericon Next Generation

5 - Bremerhaven, Germany - Hardcore never dies

19 - Krefeld, Germany - Moshroom Metal Benefiz Festival

26 - Delmenhorst, Germany - DELmotion Festival

November

1 - Oldenburg, Germany - Springsane Festival (Release Show)

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Hedgehog Festival

Lineup:

Aaron Steineker - Gesang

Ulf Hedenkamp - Bass

Sven Polizuk - Gitarre

Florian Köchy - Gitarre

Robert Kühling - Schlagzeug