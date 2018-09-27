RISING Premier "Salted Earth" Music Video

Epic metal quintet, Rising, will release their fourth album, Sword And Scythe, on October 26th via Indisciplinarian. Today, the band releases a brand-new music video for the album's first single, "Salted Earth", created by the band's visual mastermind, vocalist Morten Grønnegaard.

"Salted Earth" features guest musicians Anders Hjort Straarup on trombone and renowned Danish rock musician Tim Christensen (Dizzy Mizz Lizzy, Tim Christensen) overseeing the grandiose mellotron parts, and backup vocals from Simon Stenbæk of labelmates Piss Vortex. "Salted Earth" will see its single release on digital platforms tomorrow Friday, September 28th.

"Salted Earth" comes off the forthcoming Rising record Sword And Scythe - a concept album which examines the progression and recession of mankind throughout the movements of history. As the sword and the scythe can be tools for fighting evil oppression and feeding hungry mouths, they are equal symbols of destruction and the greedy exploitation of our planet's resources. Since the dawn of man, the strive for power, wealth and growth has pushed many overambitious civilizations over the brink into the endless oblivion of forgotten history.

Vocalist Morten Grønnegård comments on the song, "The main riff for what became 'Salted Earth' was the first thing we wrote for the new album. We wanted to write a concept album as a poetic comment to the miserable state of affairs, and this song really sets the tone for the whole album. Conceptually, 'Salted Earth' is about the end of the world. To salt the earth is the ancient custom of purifying or consecrating a destroyed city with salt and cursing anyone who dare to rebuild it. It is he cleansing of the old, making space for something new, once the salt has decayed. With our present technology at hand, the question is, if there will be anything to rebuilt for us, once we're done tearing down."

Rising takes an ambitious leap with the band's fourth album Sword And Scythe, a concept album on the history of mankind seen from the perspective of cosmic circularity, where the full potential of the band's musical vision unfolds in a collection of songs of both progressive outlook, melodic mastery and fierce aggression. Sword And Scythe consists of ten songs and two short instrumentals produced by Jacob Bredahl and Rising, while the album's artwork is once again created by singer Morten Grønnegaard.

Sword And Scythe will be released on October 26th on black virgin vinyl 12" LP with a beautifully illustrated gatefold cover, as well as all digital formats via Indisciplinarian.Watch for new singles and more from the album to be released over the coming days.

(Photo - Naya Buch)