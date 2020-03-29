RITCHIE BLACKMORE, CANDICE NIGHT Cover JOAN BAEZ Classic "Diamonds & Rust" (Video)

Guitar legend Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple, Rainbow) and his wife Candice Night, the founders of Blackmore's Night, have posted video of themselves performing the Joan Baez classic "Diamonds & Rust" (1975), which was made famous in metal circles by Judas Priest only two years later when their cover was released on the Sin After Sin album.

Candice: "Live from Minstrel Hall. This quarantine has inspired us to revisit an old favorite and rework it a bit. What else is there to do while inside? 'Diamonds and Rust' becomes 'Vacuum and Dust'. Thank you Mr Coverdale for inspiration! Stay safe, stay healthy, stay indoors and stay sane!"

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow performed in Malaga, Spain on June 15, 2019 as part of the Rock The Coast festival. Footage of the band performing the Deep Purple classic, "Burn", can be seen below: