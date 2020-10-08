RITCHIE BLACKMORE Pays Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN - "He Will Be Sadly Missed But His Brilliant Legacy Will Always Be Remembered"

Guitar legend Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple, Rainbow) took to social media to pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on Tuesday (October 6) at 65 following a long cancer battle.

Says Blackmore: "Eddie Van Halen was a brilliant guitarist who started a technique of guitar playing which was emulated by a whole generation of guitarists. He was one of the nicest musicians I ever met in the music business. Very shy and not at all conceited about his ability as a guitar player. Frank Zappa said he reinvented the guitar. I agree. He will be sadly missed but his brilliant legacy will always be remembered. The ultimate guitar hero."



Eddie Van Halen's widow, Janie Liszewski, took to Instagram yesterday with a farewell to her husband.

"My husband, my love, my Peep, My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be. Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much. Love, your PooPee."



Eddie's ex-wife, actress Valerie Bertinelli shared the following message via Twitter: "Forty years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life, my love.”

Eddie Van Halen passed away at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother.

Wolfgang posted the following message via Instagram: "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

(Top photo - Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)